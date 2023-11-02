Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Chesapeake Energy worth $30,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. 90,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

