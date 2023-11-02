Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

