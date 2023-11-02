Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 380,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 179,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

View Our Latest Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.