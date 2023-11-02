Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

