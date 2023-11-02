Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.09. 297,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,551. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average is $200.88.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

