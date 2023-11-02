Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 18,565 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROST opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

