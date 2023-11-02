Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 39,051 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

