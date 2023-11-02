Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 53,706 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 6.0 %

DexCom stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

