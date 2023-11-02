Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $945.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $924.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,634. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

