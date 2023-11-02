Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 391.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,341 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

