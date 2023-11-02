Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 11,486 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $312.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.98 and a one year high of $363.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

