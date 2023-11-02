Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CME opened at $210.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.95. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

