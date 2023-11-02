Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.27 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1,011.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,519 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

