Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

