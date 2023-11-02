Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.42 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $593.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.28. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,613. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.