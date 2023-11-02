Cibc World Markets Corp Has $21.87 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,872 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $307.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

