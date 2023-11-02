Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.24 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

