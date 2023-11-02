Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,010.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,963,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $203.79 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

