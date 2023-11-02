Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $244.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,533 shares of company stock valued at $17,668,965. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

