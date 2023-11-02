Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

