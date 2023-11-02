Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. abrdn plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,778,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,263,000 after acquiring an additional 149,466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 218,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 387,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

