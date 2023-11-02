Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520,217 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 490,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

