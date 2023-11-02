Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

