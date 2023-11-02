Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 889 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $356.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

