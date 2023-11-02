Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.53 and a 200 day moving average of $280.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

