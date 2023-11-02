Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.