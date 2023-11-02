Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.94 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

