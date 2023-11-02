Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average is $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

