Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Danaher stock opened at $190.05 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

