Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $742.08 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $703.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

