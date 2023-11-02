Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

