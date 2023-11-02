Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,252,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,893 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

