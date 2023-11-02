Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 16,880 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

