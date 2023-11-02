Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 17,303 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

