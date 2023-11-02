Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,693 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

