Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 997 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

