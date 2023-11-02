Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHA opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

