Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 676,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,861,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 738,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 249,269 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.