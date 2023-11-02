Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $4.30-4.80 EPS.

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

CLX stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.