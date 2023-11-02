Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.38, but opened at $127.50. Clorox shares last traded at $122.99, with a volume of 721,203 shares.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

