Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

