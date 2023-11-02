Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.69

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 12958967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

Confluent Stock Down 43.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

