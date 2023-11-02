ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $120.24 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.



