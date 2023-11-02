Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
TSE:DND opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.90%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
