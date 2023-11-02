Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE:DND opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.90%.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.