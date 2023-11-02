Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

