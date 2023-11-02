Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,185. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

