Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.38

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 37422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $168,567,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.