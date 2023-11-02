Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.10

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 193045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $203,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $203,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,536 shares of company stock worth $848,814. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

