Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
ET opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.