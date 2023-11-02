Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

ET opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

