Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.71 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.